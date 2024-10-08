Behind the Scenes of JD.com's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 49 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $600,987 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $2,921,501.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $70.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.85 $44.00 $673.7K 566 1.8K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.01 $0.9 $1.0 $45.00 $295.2K 4.4K 3.6K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $5.5 $5.55 $60.00 $162.6K 5.1K 386 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $46.00 $144.6K 1.2K 47 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $42.00 $141.4K 130 101

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 16,442,379, with JD's price down by -5.95%, positioned at $44.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.