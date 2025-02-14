Behind the Scenes of Intuitive Surgical's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $182,470, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $760,472.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $660.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 163.12 with a total volume of 549.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $540.0 to $660.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $32.1 $28.9 $28.9 $590.00 $289.0K 158 100 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $53.7 $52.8 $53.7 $590.00 $268.5K 72 54 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.8 $33.7 $33.7 $540.00 $155.0K 169 47 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $96.0 $92.9 $92.9 $660.00 $120.7K 81 24 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $150.2 $145.3 $148.36 $550.00 $29.6K 24 2

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status With a volume of 637,780, the price of ISRG is up 0.55% at $594.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $682.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Surgical options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

