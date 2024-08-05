Behind the Scenes of Intuitive Surgical's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $593,194, and 8 are calls, amounting to $622,901.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $500.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuitive Surgical's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuitive Surgical's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $1.45 $1.9 $500.00 $327.5K 52 400 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.5 $10.0 $10.0 $410.00 $100.0K 482 104 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $2.2 $2.2 $500.00 $88.0K 52 400 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.7 $16.5 $17.7 $410.00 $77.8K 98 46 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $101.7 $94.9 $99.1 $500.00 $69.3K 2 21

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuitive Surgical, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,438,463, the ISRG's price is down by -1.56%, now at $442.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $490.4.

An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $469. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $503. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $475. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $510. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $495.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.