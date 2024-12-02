Behind the Scenes of Intuitive Machines's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $519,626, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $788,553.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $25.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuitive Machines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuitive Machines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Intuitive Machines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.8 $6.0 $15.00 $180.0K 12 300 LUNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $1.2 $1.1 $1.11 $15.50 $111.8K 733 1.0K LUNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $15.50 $91.6K 7 539 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $12.00 $82.4K 2.1K 367 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $12.50 $73.5K 4.8K 228

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Machines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Machines Currently trading with a volume of 8,764,208, the LUNR's price is down by -7.22%, now at $15.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 108 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Machines

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Machines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

