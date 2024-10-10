Behind the Scenes of Intel's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $853,611, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $430,971.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $19.0 and $30.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $19.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.22 $2.19 $2.21 $23.00 $221.0K 4.5K 1.0K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.28 $1.25 $1.27 $22.00 $95.2K 7.6K 762 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.79 $0.76 $0.77 $23.50 $77.0K 4.8K 1.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $20.00 $73.6K 22.7K 307 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.84 $0.81 $0.82 $23.00 $71.4K 47.7K 607

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 22,739,265, with INTC's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $23.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.