Behind the Scenes of Intel's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $146,860, and 13 were calls, valued at $539,462.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.0 to $55.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $19.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.5 $32.15 $32.23 $55.00 $64.4K 107 20 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.19 $2.2 $24.00 $59.8K 14.3K 844 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $26.00 $52.2K 4.0K 601 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.81 $1.8 $1.81 $25.00 $46.5K 36.6K 1.4K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.91 $0.88 $0.9 $26.00 $45.0K 11.0K 2.5K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intel Trading volume stands at 15,996,240, with INTC's price up by 2.07%, positioned at $22.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

