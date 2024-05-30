Behind the Scenes of Insmed's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Insmed. Our analysis of options history for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,903,910, and 29 were calls, valued at $2,640,760.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $70.0 for Insmed, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Insmed's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Insmed's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $70.0, over the past month.

Insmed Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.2 $8.9 $9.7 $55.00 $961.2K 0 1.1K INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $19.9 $18.0 $18.76 $40.00 $659.1K 3.6K 602 INSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.4 $8.9 $10.0 $55.00 $350.0K 0 1.7K INSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.1 $4.4 $5.0 $55.00 $311.5K 1.8K 5 INSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.0 $1.85 $3.5 $70.00 $156.1K 0 571

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Insmed, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Insmed Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,508,459, the price of INSM is up by 1.77%, reaching $54.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Expert Opinions on Insmed

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.8.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $63. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $43. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $70. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $40. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Insmed with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.