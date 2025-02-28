Behind the Scenes of Humana's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $127,080, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $707,764.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $205.0 to $360.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $205.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.9 $10.1 $10.9 $360.00 $545.0K 36 502 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.7 $16.3 $16.3 $280.00 $65.2K 2.8K 0 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.8 $21.1 $21.2 $230.00 $53.0K 244 25 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.8 $21.1 $21.2 $230.00 $40.2K 244 44 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.0 $11.5 $11.5 $300.00 $39.1K 722 48

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Humana With a volume of 320,736, the price of HUM is up 2.68% at $268.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days. Expert Opinions on Humana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $276.8.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $285. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $256. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $290. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $283. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Humana, targeting a price of $270.

