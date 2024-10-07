Behind the Scenes of Home Depot's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $438,388 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $795,862.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $340.0 and $445.0 for Home Depot, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $445.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $5.15 $4.85 $4.9 $420.00 $318.5K 41 655 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $78.3 $77.95 $77.95 $340.00 $77.8K 84 12 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $11.4 $10.8 $11.22 $415.00 $74.1K 2 71 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $39.65 $37.3 $39.65 $445.00 $55.5K 0 14 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $3.35 $3.15 $3.28 $405.00 $51.0K 353 284

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Home Depot, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Home Depot's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,246,674, the HD's price is down by -0.07%, now at $408.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Home Depot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $423.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Home Depot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

