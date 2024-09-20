Behind the Scenes of Home Depot's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $121,523 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $334,095.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $355.0 to $400.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 1236.88 with a total volume of 931.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $355.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $24.9 $23.75 $24.37 $365.00 $163.2K 1.5K 106 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.15 $7.9 $8.09 $390.00 $80.9K 189 120 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.6 $16.3 $16.3 $400.00 $40.7K 3.4K 40 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.35 $3.1 $3.1 $375.00 $40.6K 377 576 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $38.5 $38.05 $38.49 $360.00 $38.4K 1.2K 11

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Home Depot Trading volume stands at 1,950,580, with HD's price up by 0.18%, positioned at $391.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 53 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $383.3333333333333.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $360. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $360. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $430.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

