Behind the Scenes of Home Depot's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $274,948 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $397,461.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $410.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Home Depot's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Home Depot's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $410.0, over the past month.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $22.8 $21.3 $22.04 $360.00 $110.2K 1.6K 2 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $2.52 $1.4 $1.96 $355.00 $85.6K 504 465 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.65 $6.2 $7.65 $410.00 $82.6K 1.1K 239 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $7.45 $6.95 $7.45 $355.00 $62.5K 270 6 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $18.7 $17.5 $17.85 $365.00 $49.9K 675 38

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS helps grow professional demand.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Home Depot's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,650,728, with HD's price down by -0.88%, positioned at $355.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $388.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $380. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $396.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

