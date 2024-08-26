Behind the Scenes of Hims & Hers Health's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $126,250 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $420,750.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $20.0 for Hims & Hers Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 976.71, with a total volume reaching 2,506.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $20.00 $72.1K 95 111 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.1 $6.3 $15.00 $63.0K 2.4K 308 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $17.00 $46.4K 484 113 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $10.00 $43.6K 1.6K 149 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.5 $8.6 $10.00 $43.0K 1.6K 199

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health With a volume of 4,283,072, the price of HIMS is up 0.3% at $16.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.666666666666668.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $18. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

