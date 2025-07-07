Behind the Scenes of HCA Healthcare's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for HCA Healthcare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $190,309, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $216,902.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $480.0 for HCA Healthcare over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HCA Healthcare stands at 95.57, with a total volume reaching 255.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HCA Healthcare, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $42.5 $39.1 $40.8 $390.00 $114.2K 14 0 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.5 $20.2 $21.5 $340.00 $73.1K 0 48 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.3 $20.5 $21.7 $440.00 $47.7K 15 22 HCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $39.0 $36.4 $37.69 $390.00 $45.2K 0 24 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.4 $6.5 $9.4 $290.00 $45.1K 3 50

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of December 2024, the firm owned and operated 190 hospitals, 124 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

In light of the recent options history for HCA Healthcare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 881,219, the price of HCA is down -0.29% at $375.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About HCA Healthcare

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $407.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on HCA Healthcare, maintaining a target price of $410. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare with a target price of $404.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for HCA Healthcare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HCA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

