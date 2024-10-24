Behind the Scenes of Halliburton's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Halliburton.

Looking at options history for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $126,775 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $214,706.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $32.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $32.00 $72.2K 3.3K 152 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.95 $2.95 $27.00 $54.5K 3.1K 185 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $25.00 $47.9K 727 103 HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $28.00 $39.1K 235 173 HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.9 $9.1 $20.00 $38.2K 50 42

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

In light of the recent options history for Halliburton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,222,280, the price of HAL is down by -0.67%, reaching $27.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On Halliburton

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Halliburton with a target price of $42. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Halliburton with a target price of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Halliburton with a target price of $47. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Halliburton, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.