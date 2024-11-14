Behind the Scenes of Goldman Sachs Gr's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $138,243, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,799,081.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $430.0 to $630.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $430.0 to $630.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.75 $18.35 $18.75 $610.00 $468.7K 227 252 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $81.35 $77.0 $77.0 $510.00 $300.3K 353 55 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $98.0 $96.2 $98.0 $500.00 $196.0K 842 20 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $161.1 $159.65 $160.0 $430.00 $192.0K 86 12 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.15 $11.7 $11.86 $580.00 $117.6K 1.5K 101

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Gr Trading volume stands at 1,046,821, with GS's price down by -0.87%, positioned at $589.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $588.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $661. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $614. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $575. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $520. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $570.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

