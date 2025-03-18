Behind the Scenes of Goldman Sachs Group's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Goldman Sachs Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,220, and 8 calls, totaling $348,291.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $490.0 to $610.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $490.0 to $610.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.48 $2.2 $2.51 $570.00 $103.6K 677 520 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.72 $2.38 $2.72 $570.00 $46.8K 677 1.0K GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.88 $2.86 $2.87 $570.00 $42.8K 677 1.1K GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.05 $12.05 $12.0 $545.00 $36.0K 714 43 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $90.4 $85.2 $88.18 $490.00 $35.2K 135 4

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 43,529, the GS's price is down by -0.07%, now at $550.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $689.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $659. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $720.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.