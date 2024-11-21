Behind the Scenes of GitLab's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GitLab. Our analysis of options history for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $91,152, and 8 were calls, valued at $469,253.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for GitLab over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GitLab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GitLab's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

GitLab Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.9 $2.0 $80.00 $126.2K 1.7K 953 GTLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.0 $11.4 $11.9 $55.00 $95.2K 1.2K 1 GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $5.9 $6.9 $70.00 $69.7K 282 101 GTLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.93 $65.00 $58.9K 15 569 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $75.00 $40.8K 1.1K 350

About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

In light of the recent options history for GitLab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GitLab's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,983,085, the GTLB's price is up by 4.59%, now at $65.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What The Experts Say On GitLab

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on GitLab with a target price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GitLab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.