Behind the Scenes of General Motors's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on General Motors. Our analysis of options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $458,144, and 7 were calls, valued at $509,868.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $60.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for General Motors's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across General Motors's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.21 $60.00 $279.7K 1.8K 310 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.45 $17.2 $17.3 $35.00 $173.0K 503 100 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $55.00 $102.5K 17.3K 165 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.97 $1.96 $1.96 $60.00 $78.4K 6.0K 641 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.66 $2.62 $2.66 $47.00 $57.7K 6.7K 231

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,877,622, the GM's price is up by 2.88%, now at $51.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $48.

