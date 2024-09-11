Behind the Scenes of General Motors's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $107,754, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,078,529.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.55 $4.1 $4.55 $47.00 $546.0K 1.5K 2.0K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.55 $47.00 $364.0K 1.5K 1 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $0.0 $1.15 $60.00 $57.5K 17.4K 500 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.92 $0.9 $0.94 $44.00 $47.0K 5.9K 2.0K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.02 $0.99 $1.01 $44.00 $43.7K 5.6K 2.8K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Current Position of General Motors With a volume of 4,499,208, the price of GM is down -1.84% at $43.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $33. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $53.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Motors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

