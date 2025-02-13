Behind the Scenes of GE Vernova's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $2,017,640, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,472,015.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $430.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.4 $11.1 $11.4 $345.00 $567.7K 9 510 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $85.4 $84.1 $85.4 $300.00 $512.4K 61 60 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.3 $24.3 $24.6 $370.00 $201.7K 1.8K 606 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.4 $24.8 $25.4 $370.00 $165.1K 1.8K 786 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $24.5 $24.4 $24.5 $370.00 $149.4K 1.8K 379

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,440,742, the price of GEV is down -1.55% at $363.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $451.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $380. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $448. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $471. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $487.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.