Behind the Scenes of GE Aerospace's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for GE Aerospace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $509,968, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $710,570.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $275.0 for GE Aerospace, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aerospace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aerospace's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $275.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aerospace 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $242.50 $276.1K 148 386 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.84 $1.16 $1.6 $275.00 $160.0K 8.1K 2.0K GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.84 $1.16 $1.6 $275.00 $160.0K 8.1K 1.0K GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.75 $6.75 $6.75 $242.50 $81.0K 148 459 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.35 $15.25 $15.35 $250.00 $73.6K 1.3K 24

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Where Is GE Aerospace Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,182,622, the price of GE is down -0.15% at $248.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aerospace

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $275.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on GE Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aerospace with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.