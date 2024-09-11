Behind the Scenes of Freeport-McMoRan's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,050 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $499,985.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Freeport-McMoRan stands at 7225.29, with a total volume reaching 7,473.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Freeport-McMoRan, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.32 $2.3 $2.3 $40.00 $198.7K 3.5K 1.9K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.31 $2.29 $2.3 $40.00 $62.3K 3.5K 551 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.31 $2.3 $2.3 $40.00 $56.3K 3.5K 917 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.53 $0.49 $0.53 $42.00 $53.0K 6.3K 1.2K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.08 $1.05 $1.05 $50.00 $52.5K 20.5K 1.0K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Freeport-McMoRan, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Freeport-McMoRan Currently trading with a volume of 4,051,073, the FCX's price is up by 0.94%, now at $40.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $53.5.

An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $55. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

