Behind the Scenes of Foot Locker's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Foot Locker.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,229,850, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,055.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $22.5 for Foot Locker, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Foot Locker stands at 18906.5, with a total volume reaching 24,421.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Foot Locker, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $22.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Foot Locker Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $20.00 $480.9K 37.8K 7.3K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $20.00 $350.0K 37.8K 6.0K FL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $20.00 $350.0K 37.8K 2.0K FL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $20.00 $349.6K 37.8K 4.0K FL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $20.00 $349.6K 37.8K 3.0K

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Foot Locker's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,321,625, the price of FL is up by 0.36%, reaching $22.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Foot Locker with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

