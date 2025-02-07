Behind the Scenes of UP Fintech Holding's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TIGR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for UP Fintech Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $79,984, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $294,995.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $10.0 for UP Fintech Holding over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UP Fintech Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UP Fintech Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.29 $0.18 $0.29 $8.50 $87.5K 986 3.0K TIGR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.22 $0.14 $0.16 $7.00 $79.9K 865 5.1K TIGR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $0.63 $0.61 $0.62 $10.00 $30.9K 16.5K 4.0K TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.8 $4.00 $30.4K 286 80 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.62 $0.6 $0.6 $10.00 $29.8K 16.5K 6.3K

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UP Fintech Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is UP Fintech Holding Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,999,673, the price of TIGR is up by 8.62%, reaching $7.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UP Fintech Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

