Behind the Scenes of UP Fintech Holding's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TIGR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for UP Fintech Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $118,812, and 10 are calls, amounting to $780,119.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $17.0 for UP Fintech Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UP Fintech Holding stands at 3918.91, with a total volume reaching 8,600.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UP Fintech Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.65 $15.00 $229.2K 233 3.5K TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.9 $2.5 $2.5 $9.00 $125.0K 987 5 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.25 $8.00 $123.7K 17.8K 994 TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.8 $4.01 $5.00 $80.2K 2.3K 504 TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $9.00 $46.0K 28 201

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Current Position of UP Fintech Holding Trading volume stands at 8,387,090, with TIGR's price down by -11.57%, positioned at $8.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

