Behind the Scenes of FedEx's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,323, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $90,125.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $307.5 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 312.0 with a total volume of 864.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $307.5 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $15.55 $13.5 $15.05 $307.50 $167.0K 2 300 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/13/24 $13.75 $13.0 $13.75 $307.50 $68.7K 2 200 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.91 $2.13 $2.43 $295.00 $56.8K 280 240 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $8.55 $8.0 $8.0 $307.50 $54.4K 53 69 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.95 $8.4 $8.88 $290.00 $44.2K 926 50

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Present Market Standing of FedEx Currently trading with a volume of 275,433, the FDX's price is down by -2.18%, now at $296.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. What The Experts Say On FedEx

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $348.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on FedEx with a target price of $365. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $331.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

