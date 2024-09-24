Behind the Scenes of FedEx's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $288,150, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $378,842.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $270.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.65 $56.85 $56.85 $230.00 $182.0K 35 2 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $14.05 $12.05 $13.2 $260.00 $132.0K 1.1K 0 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.5 $14.5 $15.3 $250.00 $122.4K 442 200 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $4.65 $3.95 $4.6 $257.50 $45.9K 151 121 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.7 $19.7 $260.00 $35.4K 1.3K 83

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

In light of the recent options history for FedEx, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,241,155, the FDX's price is up by 2.31%, now at $264.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $317.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $311. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $328. * An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $300.

