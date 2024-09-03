Behind the Scenes of FedEx's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $113,580, and 8 were calls, valued at $431,694.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $305.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $305.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $17.0 $16.5 $16.76 $282.50 $122.4K 22 71 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $14.8 $13.55 $14.8 $290.00 $74.0K 0 68 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.95 $11.2 $300.00 $48.1K 1.7K 81 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.9 $5.6 $5.75 $305.00 $42.0K 72 88 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.25 $19.5 $300.00 $39.0K 2.0K 29

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

In light of the recent options history for FedEx, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of FedEx Currently trading with a volume of 1,132,388, the FDX's price is down by -1.77%, now at $293.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $334.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

