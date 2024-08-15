Behind the Scenes of Fair Isaac's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Fair Isaac. Our analysis of options history for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $191,497, and 6 were calls, valued at $302,877.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1140.0 and $2300.0 for Fair Isaac, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fair Isaac's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fair Isaac's whale trades within a strike price range from $1140.0 to $2300.0 in the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $481.0 $474.7 $477.47 $1310.00 $95.4K 11 2 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $668.0 $662.8 $662.8 $1160.00 $66.2K 0 0 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $621.9 $613.0 $617.96 $1140.00 $61.7K 4 1 FICO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $210.7 $201.0 $205.0 $2000.00 $61.5K 3 3 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $552.0 $542.0 $552.0 $2300.00 $55.2K 1 1

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

In light of the recent options history for Fair Isaac, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Fair Isaac With a trading volume of 94,338, the price of FICO is down by 0.0%, reaching $1809.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1790.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Fair Isaac, maintaining a target price of $1500. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1700. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $1850. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $2100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Fair Isaac with a target price of $1800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fair Isaac with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

