Behind the Scenes of Fair Isaac's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FICO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Fair Isaac.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,960, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $324,042.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $970.0 to $1930.0 for Fair Isaac over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fair Isaac's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fair Isaac's whale trades within a strike price range from $970.0 to $1930.0 in the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $700.0 $690.8 $691.51 $970.00 $69.1K 1 1 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $65.0 $57.5 $60.05 $1590.00 $60.0K 6 0 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $80.0 $76.0 $80.0 $1530.00 $56.0K 10 10 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $90.0 $88.3 $90.0 $1590.00 $45.0K 6 15 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $337.2 $333.0 $337.2 $1340.00 $33.7K 5 0

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

In light of the recent options history for Fair Isaac, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 178,719, the price of FICO is down by 0.0%, reaching $1600.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 97 days from now. Expert Opinions on Fair Isaac

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1641.6666666666667.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1500. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fair Isaac, which currently sits at a price target of $1700. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1725.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

