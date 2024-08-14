Behind the Scenes of Exxon Mobil's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $585,261 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $959,525.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 3972.39, with a total volume reaching 24,707.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $120.00 $275.0K 7.3K 505 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.15 $3.15 $3.15 $125.00 $128.2K 28 440 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.23 $2.09 $2.23 $117.00 $84.0K 2.5K 694 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $110.00 $72.8K 14.0K 236 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.76 $0.71 $0.71 $118.00 $63.9K 2.2K 1.7K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil With a trading volume of 9,197,916, the price of XOM is up by 0.88%, reaching $118.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

