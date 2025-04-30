Behind the Scenes of Etsy's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $845,282, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $3,127,830.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $50.0 for Etsy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Etsy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Etsy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $3.2 $2.87 $3.05 $45.50 $762.5K 3.1K 3.0K ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.4 $7.25 $7.4 $40.00 $369.2K 832 501 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $35.00 $303.2K 48 378 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.35 $9.35 $40.00 $280.5K 1.0K 300 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.85 $8.9 $9.0 $35.00 $269.1K 175 300

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2024, the firm connected more than 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

In light of the recent options history for Etsy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Etsy

Trading volume stands at 5,958,437, with ETSY's price down by -8.44%, positioned at $42.23.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $49.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating on Etsy with a target price of $35. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $72. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Etsy, maintaining a target price of $40. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Etsy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ETSY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.