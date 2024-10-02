Behind the Scenes of Etsy's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 15% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,198,170 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $134,567.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $65.0 for Etsy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 2599.18, with a total volume reaching 6,361.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.14 $2.07 $2.1 $45.00 $472.5K 13.6K 2.2K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.55 $55.00 $368.1K 5.2K 562 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.19 $2.11 $2.15 $45.00 $96.7K 13.6K 2.2K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.6 $11.6 $55.00 $53.3K 631 46 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $50.00 $47.2K 1.0K 165

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Etsy's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,307,504, the price of ETSY is down -0.78% at $51.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Etsy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $76. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target to $50. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Etsy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

