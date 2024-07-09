Behind the Scenes of Enovix's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for Enovix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $387,362, and 30 are calls, amounting to $1,200,255.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $25.0 for Enovix during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Enovix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Enovix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Enovix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.4 $6.35 $6.35 $20.00 $107.9K 787 2.0K ENVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.75 $4.75 $17.50 $95.0K 369 91 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.04 $1.03 $1.03 $17.00 $87.7K 5.8K 3.1K ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.95 $7.5 $7.5 $10.00 $75.0K 1.0K 100 ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $16.00 $68.0K 5.3K 333

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Current Position of Enovix Trading volume stands at 5,434,118, with ENVX's price up by 2.82%, positioned at $17.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Enovix

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Enovix with a target price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

