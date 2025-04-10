Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.
We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.
The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $2,089,300, and 19 are calls, amounting to $830,558.
Predicted Price Range
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1220.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 313.46, with a total volume reaching 493.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1220.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|05/16/25
|$91.4
|$87.9
|$90.6
|$790.00
|$724.8K
|342
|80
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$81.3
|$79.25
|$81.3
|$700.00
|$162.6K
|1.1K
|0
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$91.25
|$88.7
|$91.25
|$720.00
|$146.0K
|346
|19
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$86.55
|$85.3
|$86.55
|$710.00
|$138.4K
|194
|16
|LLY
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|12/19/25
|$105.9
|$104.85
|$105.9
|$730.00
|$105.9K
|100
|12
About Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.
In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.
Eli Lilly's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 624,788, the LLY's price is down by -3.76%, now at $725.34.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.
Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly
In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1006.0.
* Showing optimism, an analyst from Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $888. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1124.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for LLY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2025
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Apr 2025
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2025
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
