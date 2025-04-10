Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $2,089,300, and 19 are calls, amounting to $830,558.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $1220.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 313.46, with a total volume reaching 493.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $91.4 $87.9 $90.6 $790.00 $724.8K 342 80 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $81.3 $79.25 $81.3 $700.00 $162.6K 1.1K 0 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $91.25 $88.7 $91.25 $720.00 $146.0K 346 19 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $86.55 $85.3 $86.55 $710.00 $138.4K 194 16 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $105.9 $104.85 $105.9 $730.00 $105.9K 100 12

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 624,788, the LLY's price is down by -3.76%, now at $725.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1006.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $888. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

