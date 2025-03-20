Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,216, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,231,527.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $1120.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Eli Lilly's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Eli Lilly's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $600.0 to $1120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.65 $15.85 $15.85 $835.00 $128.9K 908 221 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.75 $15.5 $16.05 $840.00 $123.8K 838 422 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $20.05 $18.15 $18.7 $835.00 $112.8K 908 383 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $19.5 $18.45 $18.7 $870.00 $93.5K 553 131 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $135.6 $129.35 $133.24 $840.00 $66.6K 5 5

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status With a volume of 324,237, the price of LLY is up 1.72% at $851.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1100.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

