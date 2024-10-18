Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $787,657, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,433,279.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $440.0 to $1340.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Eli Lilly's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Eli Lilly's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $1340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.3 $72.6 $73.0 $900.00 $182.5K 1.9K 5 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $7.65 $7.6 $7.6 $900.00 $152.0K 636 4 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $28.25 $25.7 $25.9 $800.00 $129.5K 231 57 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $56.05 $54.25 $54.25 $910.00 $81.3K 144 15 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $154.85 $151.6 $153.63 $780.00 $76.8K 3.2K 10

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now? With a volume of 838,270, the price of LLY is down -0.08% at $916.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1052.6666666666667.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

