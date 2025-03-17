Behind the Scenes of e.l.f. Beauty's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $193,079, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,394,971.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $120.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $32.4 $31.0 $31.0 $35.00 $365.8K 10 118 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.25 $15.0 $15.0 $65.00 $148.5K 84 111 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.6 $65.00 $137.2K 7 182 ELF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $15.35 $15.1 $15.3 $65.00 $122.4K 7 82 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.05 $14.85 $14.85 $65.00 $111.3K 84 186

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with e.l.f. Beauty, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

e.l.f. Beauty's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,445,825, the price of ELF is down by -2.19%, reaching $66.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $124.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest e.l.f. Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.