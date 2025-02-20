Behind the Scenes of e.l.f. Beauty's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $332,653, and 7 were calls, valued at $426,320.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $85.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in e.l.f. Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to e.l.f. Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.0 $17.95 $18.0 $80.00 $196.2K 702 0 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $80.00 $101.7K 345 6 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.5 $80.00 $90.4K 1.6K 4 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $70.00 $63.6K 440 18 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.63 $70.00 $62.9K 440 208

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

e.l.f. Beauty's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 973,497, with ELF's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $72.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $103.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $131. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.