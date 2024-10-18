Behind the Scenes of e.l.f. Beauty's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $195,032, and 10 were calls, valued at $584,694.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $220.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $24.7 $23.7 $23.79 $85.00 $246.8K 231 0 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.7 $15.5 $15.7 $120.00 $69.0K 102 126 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $24.2 $23.9 $23.9 $85.00 $52.5K 231 127 ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.4 $11.47 $110.00 $50.9K 1.1K 121 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.9 $11.5 $11.5 $110.00 $46.0K 1.1K 42

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding e.l.f. Beauty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Trading volume stands at 1,720,765, with ELF's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $108.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $181.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest e.l.f. Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

