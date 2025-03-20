Behind the Scenes of Eaton Corp's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Eaton Corp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $620,460, and 5 are calls, amounting to $290,451.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $320.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eaton Corp stands at 450.22, with a total volume reaching 1,049.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eaton Corp, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.4 $19.0 $20.9 $240.00 $418.0K 33 200 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $14.2 $12.9 $14.2 $290.00 $102.2K 2.1K 72 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $31.6 $31.3 $31.6 $310.00 $72.6K 74 23 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $71.7 $63.5 $69.43 $270.00 $69.4K 5 0 ETN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $23.4 $19.8 $21.66 $320.00 $43.3K 21 21

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eaton Corp, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Eaton Corp Trading volume stands at 2,179,187, with ETN's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $296.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eaton Corp

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eaton Corp options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

