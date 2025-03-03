Behind the Scenes of DoorDash's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $4,004,436, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $253,559.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $220.0 for DoorDash over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $20.25 $20.25 $210.00 $1.3M 4.0K 185 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.5 $20.25 $20.25 $210.00 $1.0M 4.0K 1.7K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.5 $20.25 $20.25 $210.00 $933.5K 4.0K 1.2K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.45 $20.25 $20.25 $210.00 $279.4K 4.0K 1.8K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $20.25 $20.25 $210.00 $145.8K 4.0K 742

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DoorDash, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of DoorDash Currently trading with a volume of 1,672,510, the DASH's price is up by 2.7%, now at $203.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. What The Experts Say On DoorDash

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $219.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

