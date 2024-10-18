Behind the Scenes of DexCom's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DXCM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for DexCom. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,282, and 7 calls, totaling $661,740.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $115.0 for DexCom, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DexCom stands at 764.62, with a total volume reaching 799.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DexCom, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DexCom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.5 $8.3 $8.4 $70.00 $197.4K 1.5K 245 DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $75.00 $143.8K 855 286 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.3 $14.0 $14.3 $80.00 $127.2K 119 90 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $80.00 $80.0K 362 100 DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $23.6 $22.8 $23.2 $70.00 $46.4K 99 20

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DexCom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

DexCom's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,238,195, the price of DXCM is down -0.24% at $69.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days. Expert Opinions on DexCom

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DexCom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

