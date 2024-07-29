Behind the Scenes of DexCom's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $680,373 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $608,895.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $110.0 for DexCom over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DexCom options trades today is 694.29 with a total volume of 2,476.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DexCom's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.8 $12.2 $70.00 $245.2K 32 201 DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $1.8 $2.7 $45.00 $189.0K 63 700 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.5 $16.6 $17.5 $50.00 $105.0K 7 120 DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.0 $65.00 $100.0K 1.0K 40 DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.8 $13.1 $16.0 $50.00 $96.0K 7 0

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Present Market Standing of DexCom Trading volume stands at 6,824,913, with DXCM's price up by 7.0%, positioned at $68.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 87 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DexCom

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $145. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on DexCom with a target price of $120. In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $75. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $90. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DexCom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.