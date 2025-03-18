Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $978,675, and 4 were calls, valued at $172,075.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $8.3 $8.05 $8.18 $45.00 $327.2K 1.1K 400 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $45.00 $166.8K 857 304 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $50.00 $87.0K 1.9K 351 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.95 $6.8 $6.95 $47.00 $86.1K 617 143 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $50.00 $78.2K 1.9K 182

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In light of the recent options history for Delta Air Lines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,552,558, the price of DAL is down by -2.86%, reaching $45.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $76.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $72. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

