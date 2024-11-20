Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $181,837, and 10 were calls, valued at $763,472.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $46.0 and $80.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Delta Air Lines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Delta Air Lines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $46.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.15 $9.75 $9.83 $80.00 $147.4K 376 150 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $8.1 $8.1 $57.50 $129.6K 11.3K 162 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.41 $1.41 $1.41 $67.50 $128.0K 4.9K 922 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.7 $4.8 $65.00 $118.1K 8.6K 1.3K DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $60.00 $84.0K 11 1

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,806,229, the price of DAL is up 0.21% at $64.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $83. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

