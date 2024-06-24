Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $284,481, and 5 were calls, valued at $171,362.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $44.0 and $55.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $44.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.95 $2.92 $2.94 $50.00 $105.5K 4.2K 105 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $52.50 $67.6K 8.4K 214 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.02 $1.0 $1.02 $55.00 $46.4K 34.6K 196 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.94 $2.93 $2.94 $50.00 $45.5K 4.2K 464 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $44.00 $45.0K 2.1K 1

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Delta Air Lines Currently trading with a volume of 2,483,745, the DAL's price is down by -0.24%, now at $49.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Delta Air Lines

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

