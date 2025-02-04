Behind the Scenes of Dell Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $444,618, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $140,255.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $121.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 448.75 with a total volume of 23,900.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $121.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.61 $0.6 $0.6 $90.00 $156.9K 454 2.6K DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.69 $0.68 $0.69 $90.00 $55.0K 454 6.2K DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.4 $101.00 $52.8K 513 120 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.9 $9.65 $9.74 $100.00 $51.6K 1.0K 58 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.68 $0.6 $0.6 $90.00 $50.7K 454 4.1K

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 569,741, with DELL's price up by 0.45%, positioned at $100.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

