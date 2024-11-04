Behind the Scenes of Dell Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $497,867 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,433,557.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.65 $6.9 $150.00 $344.5K 6.0K 508 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $19.7 $20.0 $165.00 $238.0K 537 119 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $9.6 $9.0 $9.04 $135.00 $180.2K 784 239 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.9 $31.55 $31.9 $135.00 $159.5K 1 50 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.55 $30.1 $30.55 $135.00 $113.0K 1.5K 68

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,376,901, with DELL's price up by 0.57%, positioned at $131.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

