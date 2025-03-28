Behind the Scenes of Deere's Latest Options Trends

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Deere (NYSE:DE), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DE usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Deere. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 25% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $667,254, and there was a single call, worth $41,000.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $580.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $33.85 $33.5 $33.85 $500.00 $111.7K 243 38 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $28.35 $26.05 $28.35 $480.00 $102.0K 29 79 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $26.05 $23.1 $24.8 $480.00 $101.2K 29 42 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $32.65 $31.35 $31.35 $490.00 $100.3K 4 0 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $28.0 $26.15 $27.16 $480.00 $97.6K 29 115

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Deere

With a volume of 242,055, the price of DE is down -2.23% at $469.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $501.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for DE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Feb 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

